NEWBERRY — Kathie Wood Dobbins, 71, formerly of Edgefield, widow of Thomas L. Dobbins Jr. ,died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home.

She was born on July 31, 1948, in Newberry, a daughter of the late John and Reba Roark Wood. She was a member of Trenton United Methodist church and enjoyed doing crafts especially scrapbooking.

Mrs. Dobbins is survived by a daughter, Mitzi Dobbins, of Due West, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Joan Collingwood and Becky Costner.

A memorial service will be held in the fall.

