PROSPERITY — Kathleen Kinard Crumpton, 91, widow of John Derren "J.D." Crumpton, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Springfield Place.

Born on August 14, 1927, in Prosperity, she was a daughter of the late John Ernest and Tommie Lee Long Kinard. Mrs. Crumpton was retired from Monsanto and was a faithful member of Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church as long as her health permitted and was involved with the SO Group of the church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, puzzles and crafts. Her greatest joy was always helping others.

She is survived by a son, Richard (Sheila) Crumpton of Prosperity; sisters, Pauline (Wayne) Harmon of Prosperity, Sudie Mae (Perry) Livingston of Pomaria; a brother, Harold (Sadie) Kinard of Prosperity; a son-in-law, James Earl Morris of Prosperity; grandchildren, Michael (Kelly) Morris, Andy (Lisa) Crumpton, Michelle Hawkinson; great-grandchildren, Dillon Morris, Dalton Morris, Ivy Crumpton, Gabe Crumpton, Mila Crumpton, Alexis Hawkinson and Amber Hawkinson.

Mrs. Crumtpon was predeceased by a daughter, Dianne Morris and her siblings, Ernestine Derrick Wofford, William Kinard and John Glenn Kinard.

Funeral services were held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church by the Rev. Floyd Sides. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church, 3074 Bachman Chapel Road, Prosperity, SC 29127.

Active pallbearers were Andy Crumpton, Michael Morris, Dillon Morris, John Derrick, Paul Derrick and Kevin Livingston.

Honorary pallbearers were Kathy Link, Debra Morris, Jimmy Boozer and Violet Perry.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Springfield Place for their loving care.

