PROSPERITY – Memorial services for Kathy Jones Pedersen will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at New Vision Original Freewill Baptist Church, 2616 State Highway 41-51 South, Hemingway, S.C. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. (prior to the service). Mrs. Pedersen passed away on July 31, 2019.

Services have been entrusted to Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road Columbia, S.C. 29223.

Condolences and obituary information for Mrs. Pedersen can be made and viewed at www.myersmortuarysc.com.