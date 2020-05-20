Keshod Boyd
NEWBERRY — Keshod Amir-Tariq Boyd, 26, departed this life on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital. Graveside services will be held at Newberry Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will held from 1:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home in Whitmire, S.C. Arrangements entrusted to: Hunter Funeral Home, 15 Main Street, Whitmire SC, 29178.

