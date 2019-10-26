NEWBERRY — Kristina "Kris" Storck Vaughn, 72, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Hospice of House of Laurens County.

She was born on October 8, 1947, in Pittsburgh, Pa. where she was reared. She was the daughter of the late Stewart W. and Thelma Frances Sheppard Storck. Soon after graduating Fox Chapel High School she moved to S.C. She worked as a florist and ran the greenhouse program for the Newberry Agency for Developmentally Disabled. She loved roses and all people. She lived for many years with her husband, William "Bill" J. Vaughn who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Markle of Mill Creek, Wash.; step-daughter, Beverly Latham-Brown of N. Augusta; a brother, Erik Storck of Isle of Palms and grandchildren, Elias and Preston Oleson.

The family extends special thanks to all of the angels from Glenda's Care.

No formal service is planned.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.

