Larry DeHart

POMARIA — Larry B. DeHart, 78, of Pomaria died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. He was married for over 52 years to the late Margaret S. DeHart.

Born December 26, 1941, in Newberry, he was a son of the late Clarence B. and Elizabeth Reighley DeHart. He was a a 1960 graduate of Newberry High School. Larry served six years in the S.C. Air National Guard. He was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church where he has served on church council, usher and other committees.

Larry spent his life promoting agriculture. He operated Larry B. DeHart Farms raising hogs (1974-2015) and turkeys (1996-2016). He won many state and local awards for production of both. He and Margaret were most proud of him being named the 2009 S.C. Grower of the Year for turkey production at the S.C. Poultry Federation Conference and in 2017 Larry and Margaret were awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the S.C. Poultry Federation for conservation, environmental and community service. This award has only been given three times in the last twenty-five years.

Larry enjoyed being a part of many organizations including being a member since 1989 and serving as chairman for several years on the S.C. Pork Board, on Newberry County Farm Bureau, representative on the S.C. Farm Bureau Pork Commodity Committee and represented the state of S.C. on the National Pork Producers Council. He was a member of many other local organizations including being an active member on Consolidated Fire Department for 50 years, where he currently served as captain.

He is survived by a sister, Beverly D. Pitts (Johnnie Sr.) and their children, Denise Pitts, Johnny Pitts Jr. and Bridget Bouknight (Michael), a brother, Bobby DeHart (Debra Matthews) and their children, Libby Wessinger (Shane), Susannah Price and Brittany Bishop (Chuck). Also his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elma Rhea and Rick Harley and their children, Jay Harley (Cindy), Chris Harley (Jessie) and Mike Harley (Heather). Also many great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank At Home Senior Care Plus for their services and compassionate care, Dr. Lovelace, Dr. Cantey, the nurses at Newberry Hospital, Prisma Health Hospice, Pomaria Rescue Squad and to Pastor Jackson and all the church family and friends for their concern and prayers.

Graveside services will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, by the Rev. Steve Jackson. Due to COVID-19 concerns and the safety of all person, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be maintained. Family and friends may come by the funeral home on Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to sign the guest register and pay their respect.

Pallbearers will be Rodney Wicker, Mike Boheler, J.C. Doolittle, Wilson Felker, Danny Reighley, Vernon DeHart, Oneal Lindler, Johnny Pitts and Freddie Johnson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Crooks, Mike Ruff, the Class of Newberry High 1960, S.C. Pork Board, S.C. Poultry Federation and the Consolidated and Maybinton Fire Departments.

The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, PO Box 170, Pomaria, SC 29126 or to the Consolidated Fire Department, c/o Scott Meetze, 4674 Mt. Pleasant Road, Pomaria, SC 2916.

