Larry Killian
PROSPERITY — Larry Boyd Killian, 69, entered into the eternal kingdom on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Newberry Memorial Hospital.

Born on December 18, 1950, in Newberry County, he was the son of the late Junis Boyd "J.B." and Ettie Killian. He was a member of Chapin United Methodist Church, where he served as a Lay Minister and a member of the Black Sheep Sunday School class. He was also an active member of the Zion United Methodist Church's Mens Club and Potter's Clay group. Larry retired from GMK Associates, Inc. as a Construction Superintendent. He was a member of the South Carolina Society of the American Revolution and served as a Chaplain for the local chapter of the South Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Larry loved his family, his church, his community and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will be remembered for his loyalty to friends and family, disciplining of younger men and generosity toward those he loved.

Larry is survived by a daughter, Cara (Brent) Earnest of Moody, Alabama, and grandchildren Addison and Ava Earnest; aunts Betty A. Seibert of Prosperity, Shirby A. Chapman of Little Mountain, Reba (Douglas) Warren of Prosperity, Dovie Adams of Prosperity, Peggy Killian of Prosperity, and Barbara Killian of Lexington.

A graveside celebration service was held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Newberry Memorial Gardens by the Reverend Paul Allen.

Memorials may be made to Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Avenue, Chapin, SC 29036 or Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 80 Zion Circle, Prosperity, SC. 29127.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
