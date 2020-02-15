NEWBERRY — Larry Watson Williams, 76, widower of Emily Blair Williams, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Springfield Place.

Born on July 1, 1943, in Whitmire, he was the son of the late Marjorie King Williams. Larry was a musician and loved playing the saxophone. He was a member of Grand Illusion and a former member of the Villagers. He loved his grandchildren dearly, and enjoyed fishing when he was able. He was a member of The Lutheran Church of The Redeemer.

He is survived by sons, Blair (Mary) Williams of Prosperity and Matthew (Kristen) Williams of Newberry; sisters, Beverly Haskell and Janice Nichols; grandsons, David Williams, Luke Williams and Jonathan Williams. He was predeceased by an infant son, Allen Watson Williams.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Curtis Bradford. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the , PO Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648.

