POMARIA — Capers Lawrence Lever, 82, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his residence.

Born on July 1, 1936 in St. Matthews, he was a son of the late Capers Maxie and Gladys Millender Lever. He served in the S.C. National Guard and was retired from Young Chevrolet and NAPA of Newberry. Mr. Lever was a member of Enoree Baptist Church where was Deacon Emeritus after serving in that capacity for over 53 years. He was a Shriner and a Mason.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Harmon Lever; a son, Kevin Lawrence Lever of Pomaria; a daughter, Dena Lever Johnson of Silverstreet; a sister, Lois (Wayne) Wilson of Pomaria; a brother, William Lever of Pomaria; a grandson reared in the home, Garrett Maxie Johnson of Pacolet.

Funeral services were held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Enoree Baptist Church by the Rev. George Leagan and Rev. Mike Driggers. Burial followed in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Enoree Baptist Church, c/o Kathy Leitzsey, 1245 Leitzsey Road, Pomaria, SC 29126 or to the , 950 W. Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Active pallbearers were Dean Long, Todd Lever, Jason Long, Dan Graham, Jody Wilson and Richard Hancock.

Honorary pallbearers were Mike Bowers, Johnny Trammell, Jamie Wise, Dr. Ben Pinner and the staff of Hospice Care of S.C.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.