CLINTON — Mrs. Lee Angles Crawford Glasgow, age 80, of Gastley Street Clinton, S.C. went home to be with the Lord on October 27, 2019.

Born on March 23,1949, Mrs. Glasgow was a 1969 graduate of Bell Street High School and retired from Whitten Center after 30 years.

She is survived by her devoted husband Mr. John Henry Glasgow and her dedicated daughter Stella Glasgow, both of the home; as well as a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Services for Mrs. Lee Angles Crawford Glasgow will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Little River Baptist Church in Silverstreet, S.C. and her final resting place in the church cemetery.