LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Leon Francis "Conehead" Boland, 77, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his residence.

Born on August 16, 1941 in Little Mountain, he was the eldest son of the late Virgil and Frances Graham Boland. He was a 1959 graduate of Mid-Carolina High School. Leon retired in 1988 after serving 30 years in the United States Navy and Coast Guard.

He is survived by daughters; Angela Boland and Joyce Hipp; sons, Broko (Clara) Boland and Jimmy Boland; a brother, David (Carmen) Boland; a sister, Judi B. (Dan) Wessinger, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a sister, Bonni B. Barnes and a brother, Charles "CB" Boland.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 186, Little Mountain, SC 29075 or to a charity of ones choice.

The family expresses heartfelt gratitude for the love, support, and prayers offered by so many during Leon's illness.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com.

