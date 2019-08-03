NEWBERRY — Lila M. Leopard, 100, of Newberry, died July 30, 2019, at White Oak Manor.

Born on April 26, 1919, in Newberry County, she was a daughter of the late W.J. and Mattie Mae McCartha.

Mrs. Leopard was a very active and faithful member of West End Baptist Church and a member of the Fidelis Class. She was employed with Oakland Mills for 47 years.

Lila is survived by her husband, Charles E. Leopard; son, Toby Martin (Connie) of Pomaria; grandchildren, Eddie Martin of Irmo and Tina Knight (Todd) of Prosperity; great grandsons, Devin Ardeljan and Cash Knight; sisters, Mary Frances Hembre of Newberry and Ruby Lee Lake (Alton) of Prosperity; brother, J.C. McCartha of Newberry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family received friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m. at the Whitaker Funeral Home.

Funeral services were conducted at West End Baptist Church on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. by Rev. Timothy Thompson. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Doc Longshore, Craig Kesler, Todd Knight, Devin Ardeljan, Eddie Martin and Cash Knight.

Honorary pallbearers are Bill Braswell, John Franklin, Bub Cockrell, Larry Hazel, Henry Dodgen, Dr. Bradberry, active and honorary members of the Newberry Fire Department, the Fidelis Sunday School Class and MSA Hospice.

Memorials are suggested to West End Baptist Church, 620 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.