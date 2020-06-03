WHITMIRE — Lillie Mae Graham, age 92, widow of William Otis Graham Sr. passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Twilite Manor in Cayce, S.C. She was born in Whitmire, S.C. and was a daughter of the late John B. King and Lillie Morris King Reed. Mrs. Graham was a dedicated wife, mother, and friend. Lillie Mae loved to love on people. She also shared her love with food, such as fried cubed steak, delicious cakes and real fried chicken with all her family and friends. For many years Lillie Mae worked at J.P. Stevens in Whitmire. After retirement she went on to serve at Meals on Wheels, volunteered at the Lighthouse and organized the Cheer Fund for families at Christmas. It suited her servant heart. She was a member of the choir, Women's Missionary Union, prayer ministry and Ladies Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church of Whitmire. Lillie Mae loved missions and was able to go on a mission trip later in years. Mrs. Graham is survived by her son, William "Bill" O. Graham Jr. (Diane) of Chapin, S.C.; her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of her family. Mrs. Graham was predeceased by her daughter, Lana Graham Jones; two brothers, James King and William King; and her two sisters, Ethel Windham and Myrtle Farry. Funeral Services were conducted Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Whitmire with burial to take place at Whitmire Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Whitmire, PO Box 137, Whitmire, SC 29178. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com. Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.