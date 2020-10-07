1/1
Linda Blackburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWBERRY — Linda Summer Blackburn, 79 years old, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at her home in Newberry.

Born in Newberry on July 28, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Tom and Mary Bedenbaugh Summer.

Linda was a member at Faith Lutheran Church for many years.

She grew up in Newberry, attending Newberry schools and working most of her lifetime in the family restaurant, Summer's Restaurant.

Gifted with a gregarious spirit, Linda never met a stranger and established many friendships in her lifetime.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jack Blackburn; children Sharon Tooley (Gene) of Hampton, Va., Suzie Fulmer (Danny) of Prosperity and Tommy Shealy of Newberry; step children, Samm Dorn (Brad) of Chapin and Natasha Blackburn of Newberry; sisters, Margaret Harrison of Newberry, Judy McGee of Pomaria and Kay Long (Dean) of Virginia; grandchildren, Jason Israel, Kristin McGee, Lori Webb and Victoria Walton; great-grandchildren, Ava McGee, Jayla McGee, Cohen Webb and Octavian Israel.

She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Merle Summer.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Colony Lutheran Church with Pastor Michelle Fisher and Rev. Jeff O'Dell officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home
1704 College St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved