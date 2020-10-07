Linda Blackburn

NEWBERRY — Linda Summer Blackburn, 79 years old, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at her home in Newberry.

Born in Newberry on July 28, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Tom and Mary Bedenbaugh Summer.

Linda was a member at Faith Lutheran Church for many years.

She grew up in Newberry, attending Newberry schools and working most of her lifetime in the family restaurant, Summer's Restaurant.

Gifted with a gregarious spirit, Linda never met a stranger and established many friendships in her lifetime.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jack Blackburn; children Sharon Tooley (Gene) of Hampton, Va., Suzie Fulmer (Danny) of Prosperity and Tommy Shealy of Newberry; step children, Samm Dorn (Brad) of Chapin and Natasha Blackburn of Newberry; sisters, Margaret Harrison of Newberry, Judy McGee of Pomaria and Kay Long (Dean) of Virginia; grandchildren, Jason Israel, Kristin McGee, Lori Webb and Victoria Walton; great-grandchildren, Ava McGee, Jayla McGee, Cohen Webb and Octavian Israel.

She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Merle Summer.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Colony Lutheran Church with Pastor Michelle Fisher and Rev. Jeff O'Dell officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.