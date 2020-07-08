Linda Kibler

NEWBERRY — Linda Marlow Kibler, 78, of Newberry, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home.

Born in Newberry on February 27, 1942, she was a daughter of the late John N. and Floree Smith Marlowe. Linda was married to Delbert "Del" Kibler, who predeceased her in February of this year.

She was retired from Ellett Brothers of Chapin.

Linda was a faithful member of Glenn Street Baptist Church and shared her faith through her approach to life. She lived life with a happy heart, always with a positive attitude, and in a good mood. Her love for her husband and pride in his accomplishments were to be admired. They shared fifty years of life together, enjoying many activities and especially enjoying seeing friends at Bill and Fran's Restaurant.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Joe Allen and stepdaughter, Teresa Kibler Good, all of Newberry; and grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Allen.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother John Marlowe.

A viewing for friends will be on Wednesday, July 8 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Whitaker Funeral Home.

A ride-by visitation will be on Wednesday from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at 1411 Dave Dr., Newberry, S.C.

A private service will be held in Rosemont Cemetery conducted by Rev. Jeff O'Dell.

Memorials are suggested to the American Liver Foundation.

