Lois Hudson
NEWBERRY — Lois Opehlia Gregory Hudson, 81, died Friday, October 30, 2020, at White Oak Manor.

Born on January 31, 1939, in Whitmire, she was a daughter of the late Dewey and Agnes Hunnicutt Gregory.

Mrs. Hudson is survived by a daughter, Lynn Hill (Roger), of Little Mountain; sons, Brian Hudson (Debra), Richard Hudson (Crystal) and Eddie Hudson, all of Newberry; a brother, Robert Gregory, of Clinton; sisters, Sandy Howell (Oscar), of Clinton and Marlene Fulmer (Aaron), of Laurens; grandchildren, Samantha Eachues (Josh) and Hunter Hill, both of Little Mountain, Brandon Hudson, Jeremy Hudson and Nathan Hudson, all of Newberry and Christy Hudson Sease and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 23 years, Larry J. Hudson Sr. and sons, Larry J. "Joe" Hudson Jr. and Timothy "Tim" Hudson.

The family will hold a private family committal service at Whitmire Cemetery.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
