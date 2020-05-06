ROCK HILL — Loretta Howe Edwards, age 88, passed away on May 2, 2020, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C. She lived a long full life. She will be greatly missed, but we know she has moved to a better place. Loretta was born on October 28, 1931, to Jesse and Rosa Howe. She grew up in Burlington N.C. Loretta graduated from Campbell University. She went on to receive a Master's degree in Education from Appalachian State University. Loretta married Barton Edwards Sr. on August 10, 1956. They moved to Cane River, N.C. and eventually to Spruce Pine, N.C. "Mrs. Edwards" spent her working life teaching elementary grades in Yancy and Mitchell counties. She not only educated the children entrusted to her, she also cared very much for their futures. She was inducted as a lifelong member of Delta Kappa Gamma: An International Society for key Women Educators. After retirement, Loretta and Bart enjoyed many years of travel around our nation. In her later years, Loretta lived in Misenheimer, N.C. and Newberry, S.C. Loretta had a beautiful singing voice and was active in many church and local choirs during her long life. She was the Youth Choir Director at Grassy Creek Baptist Church and participated in many youth events. She participated in the Mitchell County Choral Society presentation of the Messiah for many years. In her spare time, she loved to paint, craft, and read. Loretta Howe Edwards is survived by a brother; Carver Howe of Burlington; three children; Barton Edwards Jr. of Panama City, Fla., Laura Hewett of Lexington, Va., Pam Davis of Newberry, S.C. and Rock Hill, S.C.; two sons-in-law Ken Hewett and Dave Davis; four grandchildren Ben and wife Sarah, Andrew and wife Brittany, Jesse and husband Benny and Dylan; and two great grandchildren Parker and Levi Hewett. Private Graveside services and interment will be on Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Spruce Pine Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Hospice and Community Care, Wayne T Patrick Hospice House, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website; www.webbfh.com., selecting Loretta H. Edwards' name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Edwards family. Mrs. Edwards' obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from May 6 to May 7, 2020.