JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Louis Philip Fazio died on 10/28/2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. Lou was born on 2/1/1927, in Mount Vernon, N.Y. He was the son of the late Thomas and Lucy Fazio. Lou's father was a pro golfer and teacher of the game. He taught his son a love for the game that he would not only enjoy for a lifetime, but he would eventually share with his beloved daughter, Sue and many others.

Lou was predeceased by his 3 ½ year old daughter, Laura Ann; his sister Marie, his first wife Betty and his second wife, Doris. He is survived by his daughter Suzanne (Nan), a niece Paula Hommel (Robert) and their children, Jessica (Michael) and Robert (Stephanie) and their children; a nephew Dennis Sher (Kathi) and Dennis' children, Christine (Anthony) and Valerie (Christian) and their children.

Lou is also survived by Doris' family whom he loved very much and who were an important part of Lou's life. Doris' children, Johnny Huggins (Rhonda) and their children Nathan, and Leanna (Chris), Nancy Wessinger (Mark) and their children Alyssa (Jason), Corey (Fatima), Matthew (Ariana), Kaylyn (Sean), Doris' sister, Sheryl (Chuck) and their children; her brother Robbie (Sutji) and their children. Doris and Sheryl's late sister Carol's children, Theresa Way, Tommy Gibbs (Jackie) and Winston Gibbs (Sandra); and their children.

Lou grew up in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. where he graduated from A.B. Davis High School and where he played on the football team. In WWII he served as a Tech Sergeant in the U.S. Army and as a medic in the 76th Hospital Team in France and Germany. Lou participated in the post-war evacuation of hundreds of U.S. service men and women who had been behind enemy lines.

After the war, Lou obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Foreign Trade and went on to create an impressive career in logistics and shipping with several national beverage companies, most notably with Heublein, in the later years of his working life. He retired at age 62, and he and Betty moved to Charleston, S.C. and enjoyed traveling and playing golf together. Lou's father Tom also taught Betty how to play.

Lou's beloved second wife, Doris, enriched his life in a multitude of ways and they enjoyed 15 years of happy married life, living mostly in Columbia, S.C. As a professional antique dealer, Doris taught Lou the trade and they spent many hours together searching for and selling old treasures.

Lou was a life long Catholic and faithfully attended worship services weekly. He and Doris agreed to attend each other's church on alternate weeks and Lou became a much-loved congregant of Doris' Lutheran Church in Pomaria, S.C.

A local memorial service for Lou will be held at San Jose Episcopal Church, 7423 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL., 32217, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

A memorial service for Lou will held at Pomaria Lutheran Church on 210 Folk St., Pomaria, SC 29126, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

In lieu of flowers we suggest one of the charities that Lou cared about: Palmetto Paws Animal Rescue, Pomaria Lutheran Church, s, or First Tee of Northeast Florida.

Lou's graveside service will be at Holy Mount Cemetery in Tuckahoe, New York in the Spring of 2020.