PROSPERITY - Louise Snelgrove Amick, 74, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center.

Born on April 7, 1944 in Newberry County, she was the daughter of the late Felton and Bernice Wise Snelgrove. She was a member of Macedonia Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, a member of WELCA, the Golden Agers and was a former Youth Director.

Mrs. Amick is survived by her husband, George Ellis Amick; sons, Larry Ellis (Stefanie) Amick of Leesville and Chad Eric Amick of Lexington; a daughter, Lisa (Carl) Baker of Prosperity; grandchildren, Justin (Rachel) Weatherford, Carley (Hugh) Kean, Sarah Amick and Tyler Amick and a great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Macedonia Lutheran Church by the Rev. Eddie Miller and Rev. Marion Clark. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice House, 128 Liberty Hill Lane, Lexington, SC 29072.

Active pallbearers will be Mark Hipp, Richard Miller, Russell Bedenbaugh, Darvey Amick, Patrick Hawkins and Grady Dominick.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com.

