Louise Parker

PROSPERITY — Louise Ingle Parker, 92, widow of Philmore H. Parker, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at her residence.

Born on September 26, 1928, in Shelby, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Joel F. and Minnie Ford Ingle. She had a love for all children. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her "adopted" grandchildren. She was an excellent baker would often share cookies and cakes with her friends and family.

She is survived by a son, Jack Parker and his wife Angela, of Lexington; a sister, Linda Schilling, of Lexington; brothers, Bob Ingle, of Shelby, N.C., and Ron Ingle of Raleigh, N.C.; step-children, Eddie Parker, Phil Parker, and Marrie Parker Grant; grandchildren, Mckenzie Parker, Brett Parker, Christian Causey, Noah Causey, and Brennah Causey; step-grandchildren, Kimberley Babcock, Lacey Macedo, George Grant, and Marielle Salmons.

A family memorial service will be held at a later time.

Memorials may be made to the Newberry County Council On Aging, 1300 Hunt Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

