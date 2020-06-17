Lucia Summer

WEST COLUMBIA — Lucia "Merle" Summer, 64, of Lexington, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Merle was a kind and outgoing person with an infectious laugh. She never met a stranger and was always thinking of others. She loved to dance and tell stories of her family. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Born on November 12, 1955, she was the daughter of Tom and Mary Summer. She was a graduate of Newberry High School and received a degree from Kerr Business College.

She is survived by her children, Nikki Hutchinson (Max); son, Ryan Tuner; sisters, Linda Blackburn, Margaret Harrison, Judy McGee, Kay Long; grandchildren, Madison, Cole and Brayden Hutchinson, Jade, River, and Auton Turner; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on June 27, 2020, at the home of her son, Ryan Turner, 1235 South Lee Street, Batesburg, SC 29006. Pastor Jimmy Counts will be performing the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, National Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or made online at act.alz.org

Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.