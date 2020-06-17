Lucia Summer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST COLUMBIA — Lucia "Merle" Summer, 64, of Lexington, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Merle was a kind and outgoing person with an infectious laugh. She never met a stranger and was always thinking of others. She loved to dance and tell stories of her family. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Born on November 12, 1955, she was the daughter of Tom and Mary Summer. She was a graduate of Newberry High School and received a degree from Kerr Business College.

She is survived by her children, Nikki Hutchinson (Max); son, Ryan Tuner; sisters, Linda Blackburn, Margaret Harrison, Judy McGee, Kay Long; grandchildren, Madison, Cole and Brayden Hutchinson, Jade, River, and Auton Turner; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on June 27, 2020, at the home of her son, Ryan Turner, 1235 South Lee Street, Batesburg, SC 29006. Pastor Jimmy Counts will be performing the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, National Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or made online at act.alz.org

Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milton Shealy Funeral Home
115 N. Pine St.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006
803-532-6100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved