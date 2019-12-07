PROSPERITY — Lucille "Lou" Braswell Jennings, 89, of Houston, Texas, formerly Prosperity, died Wednesday, December 3, 2019, at Grace Memory Care in Spring, Texas.

Born on April 12, 1930, in Clinton, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Willie Earl and Eunice Dover Braswell.

Lou was a long time member of Central United Methodist Church, She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. Her husband's career took them to many places and she gained friends everywhere she went. During those years, Lou enjoyed playing golf and Shanghai, bowling and her daily walks with close friends. She actively supported her husband's roll in many organizations including The Exxon Annuitants Club and The Republican Party of Newberry County.

Lou leaves a legacy of unconditional love for her family and above all, she most cherished the time she spent with all of them.

Survivor include her daughters, Marti Hovater of Houston, Texas and Dottie Moore of Memphis, Tenn.; siblings, Jimmy Braswell (Sally Braswell) and Irene Powell all of Clinton; grandchildren, Louanne Hovater, Sean Hovater, Christopher Hovater, Seth Hovater, Kyle Moore, and Justin Moore; and great grandchildren, Skyler Moore, Ava Grace Merritt, Cade Moore, Landon Moore, and Luke Merritt.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Wirt Holman Jennings Jr., two sons, Robert Holman Jennings and Michael Earl Jennings, and a brother, Bobby Braswell.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. David Surrett. Interment will follow in Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

Active pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to Central United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 67 Newberry, SC 29108

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.