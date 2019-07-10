NEWBERRY — Mable Clair Hunter Darby, 96, widow of Ray D. Darby, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at her residence.

Born on December 27, 1922, in Prosperity, she was a daughter of the late Elbert and Mary Alice Rodgers Hunter. Mrs. Darby was retired from Kendall Company – Oakland Plant and was a member of Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a granddaughter, Kayce Rhodes (Tony) Morris; great-grandchildren, Thomas Luke Morris, Kyle Ray Morris and Bryan T. Morris.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Tina Darby Rhodes and eight siblings.

Graveside services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com