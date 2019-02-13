PROSPERITY - Madden James Madray, 22 month old son of Andrew Madray and Bobbie Godfrey, died Saturday, February 9, 2019.

He is survived by a brother, Jayden Alvarez; maternal grandparents, Bobby (Dee Dee) Godfrey and Shannon Towe; paternal grandparents, Tina (Paul) Fowler and Leon (Jessica) Madray; maternal great-grandparents, Jacki (Lois Eubanks) DeYoung, Patricia Griffin and Bobby Godfrey Sr.; paternal great-grandparents, Dianne (Steve) Metts and Robert (Judy) Morris and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Jeff O'Dell. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com.

