PROSPERITY — Madeline Amick Hipp, 85, widow of Cornelius "Pee Wee" Hipp, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on February 28, 1934, in Lexington County, she was the daughter of the late Eddie C. and Lena Mayer Amick. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Young At Heart and the Gathering Sunday School Class. She was a former member of the Stoney Hill Homemakers. She was an excellent cook, and was known for her fried chicken, rice and gravy, and her homemade noodles. One of her favorite things to do was to spend time in her swing under the big oak tree in her yard.

She is survived by her daughters, Janie (Gordon) Morris, Marcia Miller, and Barbara (Jim) Barber all of Prosperity; a brother, Harold (Mable) Amick of Columbia; five grandchildren, Marie Hess, Allison (Matt) Elswick, Erik (Dawn) Barber, Kyle (Cassidy Burr) Moore, and Brennen (Elizabeth) Barber; six great-grandchildren, Lexi, Spencer, Dawson, Addi, Andrew, and Aiyana.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Zion United Methodist Church by the Rev. R.T. Bowling III.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 80 Zion Circle, Prosperity, SC 29127.

