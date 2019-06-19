NEWBERRY— Madge Craft Thomasson, 95, of Newberry, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Springfield Place in Newberry.

Born on December 7, 1923, in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Robert Pressley and Ella Mae Whitmire Craft. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward A "Tommy" Thomasson.

Mrs. Thomasson was a very loving and giving lady. She enjoyed a simple life, never wanting attention and fanfare. She had a gift for cooking, in fact she cooked many delicious foods without using a recipe. She made "out of this world" cherry yum yum and peanut butter chocolate cake.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet Johnson of Kinards, and Debbie Dozier (Levern) of Prosperity; three granddaughters, Michelle Busby (J.R.) of Newberry, Kim Jones of Kinards and Dena Gossett (Jeff) of Greenwood; great-grandchildren Will Garrison, Justin Busby, Adam Laws (Taylor) and Ashley Davis; and great-great grandchildren, Aubree Bluford and Hailey Laws.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19 in Newberry Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Paul Rowe.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the Whitaker Funeral Home.

