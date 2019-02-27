"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever." Psalms 23:6.

Magnolia Penny Pitts was born January 6, 1925 in Newberry, South Carolina to the late Ben and Mary Suber Penny. She was married to the late K. C. Pitts. On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Magnolia transitioned into eternal rest while being comforted with prayer and loving expressions by her family.

She attended the Newberry County Public Schools where she always greeted her fellow schoolmates with her loving smile. She was kind and had a warm personality to share with everybody she met.

At an early age, she was baptized in the muddy waters under the pine trees at St. John Baptist Church where she served as Church Clerk for 47 years and served on the Usher Board. She was a devote member who attended services every Sunday until her health begin to fail. Once she became homebound, she was constantly surrounded by love from St. John's members who visited and worshiped with her at home.

Cherishing memories: A daughter, Hannah Faye Pitts-Galmore Davis (Willie), Two grandchildren, James C. Galmore of Conway, South Carolina, Itta-ZaVonia R. Galmore of Newberry, Three great-grand children: Mason William Gibbs of Columbia, South Carolina, Boyd Calvin Barnett III, of Washington, D. C. and Jamon James Galmore of Conway, South Carolina, two nephews Charles Marshall (Denise) and James Marshall (Odessa) of Newberry. A loving and devoted cousin Helen Benbow of Winston Salem, North Carolina and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother Olin R. Penny, a sister Hattie Dean Marshall, a grand-daughter Odesscia Galmore Barnett, and a great-grand daughter Calesscia Barnett.

Services will be Sunday March 3, 2019 2 p.m. at St John Baptist Church, 5614 Highway 219 Newberry, SC 29108