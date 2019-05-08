PROSPERITY — Mamie Marine "Rainey" Richardson Kibler, 101, widow of Henry H. Kibler, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home.

Born in Newberry County, June 7, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Henry C. and Mamie Bobb Richardson. She was an active member of Bachman Chapel Lutheran until her health no longer permitted.

She is survived by her daughters, Marian Corley of Newberry and Judy Wicker (Carold) of Prosperity; grandchildren, Sharon Williams, Nathan Wicker (Tammy) and Anna Nivens (Woody); great-grandchildren, Heather Davenport (Dustin), Mark Traman, Michael Pearson, Jacob Wicker, Bryce Nivens and Ronald Sparks and a number of foster grandchildren and foster great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Eddie Corley, brothers, Cleveland, Mangus, Edgar, Hayne and Elton Richardson, a sister, Carrie Fannie McMchan and a foster grandchild, Pat S. Kilgore.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church by the Rev. Floyd Sides, Rev. James Shealy and Rev. Brent Nichols. Burial to followed in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church, 3074 Bachman Chapel Road, Prosperity, SC 29127.

Active pallbearers were Randall Richardson, Hannon Bedenbaugh, Jimmy Boozer, Paul Werts, Jacob Wicker, Mark Traman, Barry Richardson and Bryce Nivens.

Honorary pallbearers were Leslie Bowers, Bo Wallace, Duman Wicker, Jesse Gary, Christine Wicker, Marylin Chaplin, Dorothy Gladely, members of the Pomaria Rescue Squad, the staff of Amedisys Hospice and Dr. Alan Paysinger.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.