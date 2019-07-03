POMARIA — Margaret Suber DeHart was born July 22, 1943, to the late J.C. (Jake) and Frances Piester Suber, and died on June 29, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland. She was a 1961 graduate of Mid-Carolina High School and a 1965 graduate of Newberry College. Margaret had a span of forty-nine years in the building supply business, having become a co-owner of Fulmer Building Supplies at the death of Jacob Fulmer in 2006.

She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Matthew Lutheran Church where she was a very active member. She served on church council, as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, pianist, steering committee, altar guild, WELCA and was chairman of the 175th anniversary committee of St. Matthew's in 2002.

Margaret and Larry operated Larry B. DeHart Farms and in 2017 was awarded at the S.C. Poultry Federation Conference the Lifetime Achievement Award for conservation, environmental and community service.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 52 ½ years, Larry B. DeHart; sister, Elma Rhea Harley (Rick); nephews, Jay Harley (Cindy), Chris Harley (Jessie) and Mike Harley (Heather); great-nephews, Jake and Harrison Harley; great-niece, Abby Grace Harley.

Her in-laws, Beverly and Johnnie Pitts, Bobby DeHart and Debra Matthews; nieces; Denise Pitts, Bridget Bouknight, Susannah Price, Brittany Bishop and Libby Wessinger; nephew, Johnnie Pitts Jr.; great-nephews, Kruz Bouknight, Chase Wessinger and Luke Wessinger; great-nieces Taylor Bouknight, Jordyn Wessinger and Piper Bishop.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church by the Rev. Steven Jackson. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 415 St. Matthew Church Road, Pomaria, SC 29126.

Active pallbearers were Jay Harley, Chris Harley, Mike Harley, Bobby DeHart, Johnnie Pitts Sr., Michael Bouknight, Wilson Felker and Mike Boheler.

Honorary pallbearers were Wayne Nichols (Deloris), Joye Smith (Ricky), Kevin Sheets (Janie), Fred Hentz, Donnie Shealy (Jill) and Chris Byrd (Samantha).

The family would like to thank the staff of S.C. Oncology for their loving care during the extended illness of Margaret.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.