Mrs. Wicker was born in Newberry on January 29, 1930 to the late Vincent Lee and Helen Davenport Mills. She grew up in Newberry where she met and married Clarence Henry Wicker. After being married for fifteen years a prayer was answered when she gave birth to her son, Lee Henry Wicker. Which was the pride and joy of their lives. Margaret was always a loving, caring mother and enjoyed being "grade mother" every year when Lee was in elementary school. She also loved to cook, bake, sew and crochet. She just loved fishing at Lake Murray with her son, Lee, who was always there for her, ready to do anything he could to help her in anyway he could.

Margaret was a sales associate and was retired from J.B. White, Dillard's and Belk after twenty years of service. She loved her work and the people she worked with and always enjoyed seeing and helping her customers anyway she could. Margaret was a people person. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, the Young at Heart Sunday School Class and the Sunshine Club. Margaret loved her church and her church family.

Left to cherish these fond, wonderful, loving memories are her most caring, most loving and devoted son, Lee Henry Wicker of the home; sisters, Vanessa M. Boozer, Janette M. Vaughn and Judy Epting. She is also survived by her precious little Chihuahua, Speedy and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Clarence H. Wicker, her second husband, Hurel O'Mearl Wicker, sister, Betty M. Wicker and brothers, LV Mills, David Jerome Mills, Vernon Lee Mills and Vincent Lee Mills.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church by the Rev. Scott Kierstead and Rev. Mike Townsend. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. The family will be at the residence and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be made to help defray the funeral expenses to McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, 1724 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

Active pallbearers will be Deacons of Bethel Baptist Church.

Honorary pallbearers will be The Young at Heart Sunday School Class, the staff of MSA Hospice, Dr. John Ferguson, Dr. Carroll Pinner and Dr. Ben Pinner.

