1/1
Mark Dimmick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PROSPERITY — Mark A. Dimmick, 56, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2020, in his home.

Mark was born on July 18, 1963, in Schenectady, N.Y. to Patricia W. and John H. Dimmick Jr.

He is survived by his sisters, Kathleen (Richard) Sanders of Richmond, Va. and Marcy Dimmick of Clemson, S.C.; and a brother, John (Xiao Kai) Dimmick III of Greenville, S.C.; as well as nieces, Maegan (Tara) Blume-Moore of Richmond, Va. and Misha Dimmick; and nephew, Keegan Dimmick of Greenville; and one great nephew, Cooper Moore.

A graduate of Summerville High School (1981) and Winthrop College, Mark loved history, nature and music. He forged his own path in life and met many people along the way. His incredible knowledge and love of storytelling will be sorely missed.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved