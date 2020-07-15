Mark Dimmick

PROSPERITY — Mark A. Dimmick, 56, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2020, in his home.

Mark was born on July 18, 1963, in Schenectady, N.Y. to Patricia W. and John H. Dimmick Jr.

He is survived by his sisters, Kathleen (Richard) Sanders of Richmond, Va. and Marcy Dimmick of Clemson, S.C.; and a brother, John (Xiao Kai) Dimmick III of Greenville, S.C.; as well as nieces, Maegan (Tara) Blume-Moore of Richmond, Va. and Misha Dimmick; and nephew, Keegan Dimmick of Greenville; and one great nephew, Cooper Moore.

A graduate of Summerville High School (1981) and Winthrop College, Mark loved history, nature and music. He forged his own path in life and met many people along the way. His incredible knowledge and love of storytelling will be sorely missed.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

