EASLEY — Marsha Schumpert Thompson, 70, died November 26, 2019, at her home. She was born on September 17, 1949, in Newberry, daughter of the late Fred and Doratha Minick Schumpert.

Mrs. Thompson was a member of First Baptist Church of Easley. She was a graduate of Newberry High School. She was retired from Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. of Greenville.

Mrs. Thompson was predeceased by her husband Jim Thompson. Marsha loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her Clemson Tigers, Black Friday shopping, and her extensive Coca-Cola collection.

Marsha is survived by a daughter, Tammy (Rusty) Rice of Easley; a son, Jimmy (Angee) Thompson of Easley; Bryan Thompson of Beaufort; grandchildren, Rowdy (Emilee) Rice, Griffin Rice, Bailey Rice, Camree Thompson; Carianna Sexton; B.J. Thompson, Jason Thompson; and six great-grandchildren. Mrs. Thompson is also survived by a sister, Frieda (Craig) Kesler of Newberry and many nieces and nephew. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Thompson was predeceased by her brother Gene Schumpert.

The family will be at Mrs. Thompson's home in Easley. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019, at McSwain-Evans Chapel by Rev. Rick Millwood and Rev. David Bagwell. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the funeral on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Neighborhood Church, Po Box 1488, Easley, SC 29640 to further reach others for Christ.

Active pallbearers are Rowdy Rice, Griffin Rice, Bailey Rice, Barry Kesler, Sam Little and John Gunter.

Honorary pallbearers are Monique Acuff, Christy Johnson, Ronnie Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Travis Johnson and Robin Kay.

The family would like to thank Christy Johnson and her family for their unconditional love and support during Marsha's extended illness. The family would also like to thank her caregiver, Robin Kay.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. A memorial message may be sent to the family at www.mcswain-evans.com