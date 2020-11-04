PROSPERITY — Martha Dell Shealy Bowers passed away on October 31, 2020, in Dyer, Tenn. She was a kind, giving and loving person; a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to many. She was a member of Wightman UMC in Prosperity, and was retired from the Newberry County Treasurer's Office. At Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she spent her last two years, she was elected as president of the Residents Council and was also the official greeter for new residents.

Born on March 9, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Sheriff B. Eugene Shealy and Gladys Eargle Shealy, of Newberry. She was predeceased by her husband, David W. Bowers, Sr. and is survived by daughter Debbie Bowers (Robert Lockard), of Jackson, Tenn., and son David W. Bowers, Jr. (LaDonna), of Little Mountain. Also surviving are grandchildren Brent Smith (Shelley), of Gadsden, Tenn.; Brooke Kiestler (Josh), of Jackson,Tenn.; Daniel Lee Bowers (Rachel), of Saluda and Kayla Bowers, of Little Mountain. Six great-grandchildren, Rylee, Branten, Cayson, Henley, Aiden and Avery also survive. Mrs. Bowers was predeceased by a brother, Milton E. Shealy, of Newberry.

Family and friends may pay respect and sign the guest register for Mrs. Bowers on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Wightman United Methodist Church. A graveside committal service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday at Newberry Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210.

Due to COVID 19 masks are required for the service.

