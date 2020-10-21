Martha Young

NEWBERRY — Martha Anderson Young, 91, widow of James Edmunds Young died October 18, 2020, at the Clinton Presbyterian Community in Clinton, S.C.

She was born November 5, 1928, in Spartanburg County, a daughter of the late Thomas Brockman and Irene Geer Anderson. She was predeceased by four brothers: Thomas Jr., Mike, Joe and Phil Anderson and her sister, Clara Collins. Mrs. Young is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Edmunds, Jr. (Karen) of Laurens and David (Kathy) of Chapin; six grandchildren: Brooke Stone (Tim), Jared Young (Eden), Stefan Young (Caylen), Amanda Norton (Patrick), Andy Young (Priscilla) and Morgan Young; six great-grandchildren: Maddux Young, Kaelyn Young, Jamie Stone, Keefer Young, Ethan Young and Lane Young.

Mrs. Young was a retired teacher having taught in Spartanburg, Union and Newberry County schools and at Whitten Center. She was a graduate of Lander College with a degree in home economics. She was an officer and member of the Fidelis Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, and Association of Retired South Carolina Teachers.

Mrs. Young devoted herself to family, students, church, friends, neighbors and all things that make a Newberry great place to live. From birth to death, she and her husband, "Ed," belonged to the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). They were active members Aveleigh Presbyterian Church. She was a Cub Scout den mother, a member of Civitan, and a caretaker of the sick. She enjoyed talking with former students.

In Mrs. Young's last few years of illness, many of her good deeds returned to her through the loving and compassionate care of the staff of Clinton Presbyterian Communities. Her family is profoundly grateful and wishes that in lieu of flowers to send memorials go to Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina at 801 Musgrove Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Rosemont Cemetery by the Rev. Jim Caprel and Reverend Robert Bronzina. Memorials may be made to the Clinton Presbyterian Community in Clinton, 801 Musgrove Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Those attending are asked to wear masks and adhere to our state's COVID-19 guidelines.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.