NEWBERRY — Marvin Wade McLendon, 77, of Newberry, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Veteran's Victory House in Walterboro, S.C.

Born in Athens, Tenn. on May 8, 1942, he was a son of the late George Abraham and Virginia Grace Wicker McLendon.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War where he served on the USS Bluegill submarine.

Wade was a retired employee of U.S. Foods. He derived much joy from woodworking, and had the ability to fix almost anything. And he was gifted in debating, always taking the opposite side.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sylvia Sable McLendon; his children, Heather McLendon Gomes and her husband, Cliff and Meredith McLendon; grandchildren, Makana Gomes, Melia Gomes, and Pip Wade Watson; and siblings, Janet Black, Judith Kay Boles, and Laura Jean Eames and her husband, Robert.

All are welcome to visit the family at the residence, 2105 Springdale Drive, Newberry, S.C.

Graveside funeral service will be held with military honors at 10 a.m. on July 18, 2019, in Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif.

Memorials are suggested to Veteran's Victory House, 2461 Sidneys Road, Walterboro, SC 29488.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.