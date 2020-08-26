1/1
Mary Beck
NEWBERRY — Mary Turner Beck departed this earth on Friday, August 14, 2020, for her heavenly home. She was the daughter of the late Essie Suit and Robert Turner.

Mary was born in Newberry, South Carolina on December 25, 1950.

She was survived by her beloved husband, Donnie Beck, son, Craig Temples, and step-daughter, Christa Beck. Mary had four grandchildren, Connor, Madison, Mallory and Maverick. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by three sisters, Catherine Amick, Nancy T. Shealy and Julia Turner, and one brother, Bobby Turner.

Mary was previously a jailer for Newberry County and the South Carolina Department of Corrections. She was a Lady Shriner for the Newberry Shrine Club.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Newberry Shrine Club, 196 Shrine Club Road, Newberry, SC 29108, officiated by Reverend Charlie Clinton. All family and friends are invited to attend. Flowers for the service may be sent directly to the Shrine Club.

Memorials may be made to Greenville Memorial Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Sympathy cards may be sent to the family at 383 Hill Trace Road, Newberry, SC 29108.

South Carolina Cremation Society is serving the family.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
