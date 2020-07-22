1/
Mary Charles
1933 - 2020
WEST COLUMBIA — Mary Louise Bedenbaugh Charles passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, July 17, 2020. Louise was born August 21, 1933, in Newberry, South Carolina.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of seventy years, Tommy Charles, and their children, Robbie Fay Bobo of Lexington, South Carolina, Thomas Anderson Charles (Kelly) of St. Augustine, Florida, and LouAnn Geiger (Brooker) of Lexington, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Charles Thomas Bobo, Kelly Marie Harnett, Aaron Colie Charles, Brandon Thomas Charles, Collin Michael Charles, Kailey Danielle Charles, Emily Brooke Estes, and nine great-grandchildren.

Louise was predeceased by her son, John Scott Charles; parents, Robert Coleman Bedenbaugh Sr., Bernice Annette Hedgepath Bedenbaugh and brother, Robert Coleman Bedenbaugh Jr.

The family extends our deepest appreciation to the doctors and staff of Prisma Health Heart Hospital and their Advanced Heart Health Center; her personal physician, Dr. Margaret M. Matthews of Palmetto Health-USC Geriatrics-Senior Primary Care; Dr. Tobin Raymond Moss, Medical Director at Acute Care for the Elderly at Prisma Health, and to Prisma Hospice for their loving care and kindness during Louise's final days of illness.

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.

Memorials may be made to Harvest Hope, Prisma Hospice, or a charity of your choice.

www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Your family has always been a part of our extended family. Many great memories over the years. Sweet and kind lady. Lots of love and prayers to you all.
Julie and Michael McClain
Friend
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
