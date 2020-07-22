WEST COLUMBIA — Mary Louise Bedenbaugh Charles passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, July 17, 2020. Louise was born August 21, 1933, in Newberry, South Carolina.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of seventy years, Tommy Charles, and their children, Robbie Fay Bobo of Lexington, South Carolina, Thomas Anderson Charles (Kelly) of St. Augustine, Florida, and LouAnn Geiger (Brooker) of Lexington, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Charles Thomas Bobo, Kelly Marie Harnett, Aaron Colie Charles, Brandon Thomas Charles, Collin Michael Charles, Kailey Danielle Charles, Emily Brooke Estes, and nine great-grandchildren.

Louise was predeceased by her son, John Scott Charles; parents, Robert Coleman Bedenbaugh Sr., Bernice Annette Hedgepath Bedenbaugh and brother, Robert Coleman Bedenbaugh Jr.

The family extends our deepest appreciation to the doctors and staff of Prisma Health Heart Hospital and their Advanced Heart Health Center; her personal physician, Dr. Margaret M. Matthews of Palmetto Health-USC Geriatrics-Senior Primary Care; Dr. Tobin Raymond Moss, Medical Director at Acute Care for the Elderly at Prisma Health, and to Prisma Hospice for their loving care and kindness during Louise's final days of illness.

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.

Memorials may be made to Harvest Hope, Prisma Hospice, or a charity of your choice.

