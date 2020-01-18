NEWBERRY — Mary Elma Ridlehoover Clark, 83, widow of Royce Edward Clark, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at White Oak Manor.

Born on July 24, 1936, in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Edgar "Ed" and Alma Hawkins Ridlehoover. She worked for many years at Old School Manufacturing and later Damon International. "Miss Mary" retired from Dowd's Daycare and enjoyed being able to love and care for the children for 27 years. She was a member of College Street Baptist Church where she was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class. She loved her dogs, which were her "best friends,"Gretta and Belle.

She is survived by daughters, Carolyn (Robert) Dowd of Newberry, Beverly (Carl) Graddick of Newberry, and Christie (Richard) Kay of Fort Mill; sons, Bobby Clark of Prosperity and Mike Clark of Newberry; sisters, Caroline Irene Crouch of Prosperity and Betty Stafford of Gaston; 14 grandchildren, Jennifer Dowd Nichols, Adrian Dowd Sinclair, Robert "R.J." Dowd, Robbie Clark, Daniell Clark, Brandon Clark, Hayden Clark, Carley Dominick, Christopher Clark Graddick, Jenna Clark, Michelle Clark, Kayla Clark, Emily Kay, and Caroline Kay; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Myra Ridlehoover and by grandchildren, Kevin Michael Graddick and Daniel Alexander Graddick.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at the College Street Baptist Church by the Rev. Chad Ashby. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery. The family will be at the home of Robert and Carolyn Dowd, 45 Apple Orchard Lane, Newberry, and will will receive friends at the church one hour before the service.

Memorials may be made to College Street Baptist Church, 3240 College Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

Condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.mcswainevans.com.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.