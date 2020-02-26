NEWBERRY — Funeral services for Mrs. Mary "Punkin" Graham, age 60, will be conducted on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Graham passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Born in Newberry County, she was the daughter of the late Willie Suber and the late Bertha Suber. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mrs. Graham retired from Newberry County Disabilities/Special Needs.

Mrs. Graham was predeceased by one son, Willie Suber; one brother, Freddie Worthy; sister, Willie Mae Brady.

Surviving are her husband, Samuel Graham; son Quincy Jerone Suber (Jessica); sisters, Barbara Jeter, Sarah Taylor, Thomasina Worthy and Maye Frances Worthy; brother, Louis Sims; grandchildren, Bre'Asia Suber, Ja'Kayla Caldwell, Myracle Suber, Jordan Evans, Trinity Suber and Skylend Moran; nieces, nephews and friends.

