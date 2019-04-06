NEWBERRY — Mary Lou Lominick passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital at the age of 73.

Born in Newberry County on December 12, 1945, she was a daughter of the late George Ruff Lominick and Mary Renwick Lominick. She was a lifelong member of Kings Creek ARP Church and Newberry ARP Church. She was retired from Georgia Pacific of Prosperity.

She is survived by a sister Jeanette (Dusty) Boozer, a nephew Gene (Amy) Hopper, nieces Diane (Keith) Bishop, Jennie (Ben) O'Shields, Paige (Greg) Rowland, a brother -in-law David Barrineau, great nieces and nephews and a special friend Sue Mitchell.

In addition to her parents, she is pre-deceased by a brother, Renwick Lominick, her twin sister Helen Prevatte and a niece Susan Jones.

A memorial service will be held on April 12, 2019 at Newberry ARP Church, 1701 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Newberry ARP Church, 1701 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematory of Batesburg is in charge.