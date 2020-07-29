SALUDA — Graveside service for Mary Sue Jones Smith, of Saluda, were held at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, July 26 at Rosemont Cemetery in Newberry.

Mrs. Smith, 86, died July, 23, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Saluda, she was the daughter of the late Thurmond Padgett and Georgie Huit Berry Jones. She is survived by her daughters, Kim (Baron) Buzhardt, of Saluda, and Joy (Sean) Foley, of Columbia, and a granddaughter, Maddy Foley, of Columbia. She is predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Max Edward Smith, and her sister Bobbie Polk.

While Max was serving in the Air Force, they lived in Germany and several different states before he retired. She worked as a bookkeeper at The Newberry Observer before marrying and was the bookkeeper for Smith Electric Motor Repair in later years. She was known for her skill at sewing and knitting. She also enjoyed writing, drawing, and poetry. In recent years, she worked on writing her life story, a book which was self-published in 2019.

She was a member of the Newberry Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she held various leadership positions throughout the years. She particularly loved the young girls she taught as a Merry Miss leader. She was also a member of Clemson Extension Homemakers (FCL).

Memorials may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice (100 Ashland Park Lane, Suite B, Columbia, SC 29210).

