NEWBERRY — Mary Alice Baker Trammell, 97, widow of William Mack Trammell, died Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Born on February 5, 1923, in Newberry County, she was a daughter of the late Cay and Essie Adams Baker. Mrs. Trammell was retired from Kendall Company, Oakland Plant, Shakespeare and Walmart. She was a faithful member of Bush River Baptist Church, until her health declined

She is survived by sons, Roger (Vonnie) Trammell and Dean Trammell (Susie Berry) both Newberry; brothers, Ralph Baker and James Cay Baker, both of Newberry; six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Trammell was predeceased by a daughter, Janice Smith, sisters, Margaret Ellison, Edna Bodie, Azilee Nance and a brother, Allen Baker.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Bush River Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday at the church. Memorials may be made to Bush River Baptist Church, 8936 Bush River Road, Newberry, SC 29108.

Active pallbearers will be Eddie Trammell, Russell Trammell, Roger Michael Smith, Rocky Trammell, Hunter Trammell and Allen Baker.

