PROSPERITY — Maury E. "Red" Miller, 82, of Prosperity died on August 6, 2019, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on September 29, 1936, in Greenville, S.C., he was the son of the late A. Hoyt and Merle Drake Miller.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina, Mr. Miller was the owner of Red Miller Sales until his retirement. He was a member of Augusta Heights Baptist Church in Greenville, S.C.

"Red" was an Air Force veteran serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In Greenville, he was a former owner and general manager of the minor league baseball team starting with the Red Sox.

During his earlier years, he also coached softball and basketball, mentoring many young people during those years. A devoted father, he was always involved in his children's activities which included being a supporter of the high school booster club.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Barbara Sue Lothery Miller; his children, Elizabeth "Beth" McKessick (Rhett Sanders) of Waterloo and John Miller of Prosperity; and his buddy Cletus the cat.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Melissa Brook "Missy" Miller who died in 1980.

A reception to celebrate and honor his life will be held at his home, 105 S Wheeler Ave, Prosperity, S.C. on Saturday, August 17 from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m.

The family suggests memorial donations to the Newberry Humane Society, PO Box 485, Newberry, SC 29108.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.