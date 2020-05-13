NEWBERRY — Mazie Neel Boozer, 94, died May 7, 2020, at J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home. Born on November 13, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Tom Clark and Ida Mae Wilson Neel. She graduated salutatorian of her class from Bush River High School and was retired from Newberry Auto Supply. Mrs. Boozer was an active member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church and the Esther Circle as long as her health permitted. She was very fond of working in her flowers and cooking her family's favorites, pecan brittle and cheese straws and other goodies. In 1961, she was presented the Outstanding Young Farm Woman of Newberry County Award. She is survived by a son, Neel Boozer and wife Jackie; a daughter, Janice Bannister and husband Bob; grandchildren, Brandon Boozer, Jennifer Thompson, Clark Bannister and wife Casey, and Ashley Bannister; great-grandchildren, Graham Sligh, Gabe Sligh, Palmer Boozer, Reece Boozer, and Annabel Lee Bannister. She was predeceased by her husband of 74 years, Horace "Pete" Boozer; and a brother and sister-in-law, Burnest W. "Buddy" and Ernestine Neel. The family would like to thank the staff of J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home and M.S.A. Hospice for their love and care. Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the Smyrna Presbyterian Church Cemetery by the Rev. Dan Ratchford. Memorials may be made to Smyrna Presbyterian Church, 32 Smyrna Road, Newberry, SC 29108. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2020.