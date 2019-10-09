NEWBERRY — Michael Keith "Mike" Nichols of Newberry, died on Friday, September 27, 2019, at his residence.

Born on May 19, 1955, he was a son of Bobby Ray and Jean Cromer Nichols of Newberry.

He worked as an auto mechanic at Oakland 66 Service Station.

Michael was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Blessed with a kind heart, Mike would do whatever possible for anyone. He had a deep love for his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 25 years, Charlene Dickert Nichols; son Joshua Warren Nichols (Ghen) of Newberry; step-sons, Daniel Scott (Krista) of Poth, Texas and Sean Scott of Prosperity; sister, Renee Parkman (Junior) of Newberry; four grandchildren and his sidekick, Pablo his dog. He was predeceased by his children, Jessica Nichols and Dylan Nichols.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, 2028 Mt. Bethel Garmany Road., Newberry. Friends are invited to visit with the family following the service.

Memorials are suggested to Boys Farm, PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.