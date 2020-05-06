NEWBERRY — Michael Lester Nobles, 62, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospital. Born on March 14, 1958, in Whitmire, he was the son of the late William Hoyt "Boochie" Nobles Jr. and Marie Collier Nobles. He was the owner of Michael's Barber Shop and was a member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Baker Nobles; a daughter, Kaitlyn Nobles of Charleston; a son, Will Nobles of Newberry; a sister, Marcia Nobles (Rick) Dobson of Inman; his mother-in-law, Mary Linda Baker of Newberry. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Smyrna Presbyterian Church Family Life Center Portico by the Rev. Dan Ratchford. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Smyrna Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 32 Smyrna Road, Newberry, SC 29108. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.
Published in The Newberry Observer from May 6 to May 7, 2020.