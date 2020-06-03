WHITMIRE — Mildred Elizabeth Johnson Miller, age 95 and widow of Berley Lee "Buddy" Miller Sr, passed away May 26, 2020, at J.F. Hawkins in Newberry. Mrs. Miller was born in Newberry County and was the daughter of the late Clyde Johnson and Margaret Emma Baker Johnson. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandma, Gigi, Friend, who wholeheartedly loved her family, she was unselfish, giving, sweet natured, deeply religious, hardworking, creative, kind and loving. "We miss you!" Mrs. Miller was a former weaver instructor at JP Stevens Plant, Whitmire, S.C. She was a member and Sunday School teacher at the Whitmire United Methodist Church and was a member of the Eastern Star. Surviving by her children: Margaret Miller McConnell Koon (Harold), Berley Lee Miller Jr. (Lavada), Lovick Pierce "Pete" Miller (Carla) and William Laval Miller (Peggy), sisters; Mary Johnson Rivers and Helen Johnson Eargle; grandchildren: Dr. Michael Shane Miller, Jason Lee Miller (Courtney), John Ken Miller, William Cameron Miller (Tina), William Daniel Miller and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her by sisters; Ruby Lee Bowers Ray Pitts, Hulda Mae Bowers Green and Lucy Johnson Carlisle. Graveside services were conducted Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 2:00 p..m. at Newberry Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to the Whitmire United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 306 Whitmire, SC 29178. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com. Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.