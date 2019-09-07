PROSPERITY — Miranda Ellis Brigman 64, of Prosperity, wife of Thomas D. "Tommy" Brigman, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on August 20, 1955, in Whitmire, she was the daughter of the late Albert Eugene and Shirley Coleman Ellis.

Miranda was a member of Crosspoint Church and had worked at Newberry Animal Hospital for a number of years. She loved animals which included her dogs as well as all other animals.

Camping, horses and trail riding were happy moments for her but Miranda's greatest pleasure came from the times spent with her grandchildren. She was an involved grandmother, always attending their activities.

She is survived by her husband Tommy of 28 years; children, Clyde Livingston, III (Lynn) of Prosperity, Michael Livingston (Jana) of Little Mountain and Marlys Kinard (Bradley) of Prosperity; grandchildren, Emily Pennington, Raelyn Livingston, Tori Beth Livingston, Colby Lee Livingston, Braleigh Kinard and Brinley Kinard; brother, Dennis Ellis (Elaine) of Williamston; and nephews, Jason, Dean, Blake and Allen Ellis.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Tony and Ricky Ellis and a nephew, Jacob Ellis.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Whitaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff O'Dell officiating. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Whitaker Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Monday prior to the service.

The family suggest memorials be made to Crosspoint Church, 1523 Trent St, Newberry, SC 29108.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.