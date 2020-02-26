NEWBERRY — Miriam Clark Willingham, of Newberry, 92 years of age, died on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her residence.

Born on April 16, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Henry Claude and Mattie Shealy Clark.

Mrs. Willingham loved her church, the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, and loved the people of the church. She was a member of the Miriam Circle, had fun being a part of the Redeemer Ramblers and enthusiastically participated in many other activities of the church.

In earlier years, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the lake and the beach. Miriam enjoyed cookouts with family and friends. In the more recent years, she enjoyed her rides with Shirley and the fun they shared on their outings.

She was a music lover, a bird lover, especially of hummingbirds and red birds, and she equally enjoyed her flowers.

"Bula" loved her family and was loved by her family.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Peggy and Barry Richardson and Robert E. "Bobby" and Debra Willingham all of Newberry; grandchildren, Christy West (Sabin), Trey Willingham (Casey), Kelly Richardson Bannister and Slade Richardson (Amanda); great grandchildren, Andrew and Olivia West, Reese and Mason Willingham, Lawson Bannister and Levi and Jaina Richardson; her loved caregiver, Shirley Williams and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Robert Earl Willingham Sr. and a daughter, Judy Willingham-Graves.

Visitation were from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Whitaker Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26 at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, conducted by the Rev. Matthew Titus and the Rev. Richard Weber.

Interment will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be family members.

Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Playground Equipment.

The family would like to sincerely thank all of the caregivers for Miriam over the last seven years. A special heartfelt thanks to her "LUV" Shirley!

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.